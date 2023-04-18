Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.