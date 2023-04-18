Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 3.8%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.52. 49,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 363,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.