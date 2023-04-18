Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genfit by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Genfit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

