Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Genfit Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.05.
About Genfit
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
