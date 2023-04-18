General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.52

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.52 and last traded at $98.15, with a volume of 2495791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

General Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,276.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 110.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 302,866 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 100.2% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Electric by 104.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

