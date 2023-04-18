Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 7.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 76,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,987. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

