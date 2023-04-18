Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,763,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 173,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $61.37.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

