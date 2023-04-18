G999 Price Up 15.7% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $762.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.