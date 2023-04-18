Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

About Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

