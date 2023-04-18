FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.16

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 5200474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

