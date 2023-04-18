Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.0 %

FRHLF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

