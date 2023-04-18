Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,273.23

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00008196 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $42.02 million and approximately $56,273.23 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,912,638 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

