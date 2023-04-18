Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 3.4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. 1,014,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,977,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several research firms recently commented on FSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,124,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 682,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 419,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

