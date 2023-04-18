Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,337 shares of company stock worth $82,740,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

