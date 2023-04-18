Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 91,523 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,523 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.