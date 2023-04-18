Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 47,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $180.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

