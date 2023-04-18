Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 39,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

COST stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.59. 449,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,385. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.62.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.