Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 1,535,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.