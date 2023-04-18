Forsta AP Fonden Has $22.22 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

