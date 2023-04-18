Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760,883 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

