Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 33,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after acquiring an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

