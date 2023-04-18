Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 26,400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.35. 1,625,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

