ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $146,544.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,143,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ForgeRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 407,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,389. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
