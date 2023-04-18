ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $146,544.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,143,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 407,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,389. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

ForgeRock Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,251,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 753,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

