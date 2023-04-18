Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.78 on May 26th

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of FSFL stock opened at GBX 110.84 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Foresight Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.36 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.54 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £676.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 104.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.26.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Solar Fund

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks bought 100,000 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($136,121.77). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

