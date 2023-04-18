Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMCXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

OTC:FMCXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

