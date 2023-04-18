Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMCXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

OTC:FMCXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

