Flagshp Cmty Re Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Recommended Stories
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.