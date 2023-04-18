Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

NYSE:FPH opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Five Point has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Five Point by 813.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Five Point by 60.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

