Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.
Five Point Price Performance
NYSE:FPH opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Five Point has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
