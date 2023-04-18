Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FISV opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

