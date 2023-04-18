FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $39.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.44.

FE stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

