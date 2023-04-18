FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. FirstEnergy has set its Q1 guidance at $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.44-2.64 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FE opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

