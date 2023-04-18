First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.17

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $98.10, with a volume of 10789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.48.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $720.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

