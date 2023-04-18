First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.63. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $25.73.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Stories

