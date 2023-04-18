First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 8,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

