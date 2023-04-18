First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in March

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,529,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 3,893,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.4 days.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

FQVLF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.