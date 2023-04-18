First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. 796,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

