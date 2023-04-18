First National Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.72. 148,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.