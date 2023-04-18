First National Trust Co Has $42.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 7,397,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

