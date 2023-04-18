First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.67. The company had a trading volume of 214,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.