First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. 1,693,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

