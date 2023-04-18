First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 160,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $587.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $561.36 and a 200 day moving average of $548.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

