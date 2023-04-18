First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First National Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,154 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,685,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 791,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,770. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

