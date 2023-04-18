First National Trust Co Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $437.80. 13,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,237. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.66.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

