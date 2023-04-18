First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:FCR.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 185,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.68. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$18.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

