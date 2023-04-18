Financial Contrast: Tricida (TCDAQ) & Its Rivals

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDAQ – Get Rating) is one of 992 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tricida to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tricida and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida Competitors 4243 15136 41619 720 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.19%. Given Tricida’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tricida has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricida and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A -$176.57 million 0.00 Tricida Competitors $1.82 billion $241.95 million -3.57

Tricida’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A N/A -103.81% Tricida Competitors -3,410.06% -234.36% -35.31%

Summary

Tricida competitors beat Tricida on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

