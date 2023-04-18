Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. 214,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,787. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

