Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,498 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 959,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.