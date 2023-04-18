Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 20.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $218.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,784. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,771,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,771,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,287,674.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $7,940,474. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

