Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $367,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.31.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

