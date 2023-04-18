Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 270,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

