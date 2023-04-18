Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.42. 57,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $517.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

